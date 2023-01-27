Half Moon Bay Farmworkers Meet With Mental Health Counselors After Mass Shooting

Asian farmworkers in Half Moon Bay got some much needed up close and personal counseling Friday, days after the deadly mass shooting.

Many of the Chinese farm workers are still at a local motel, they got some face-to-face counseling from counselors and psychiatrists with the National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI. Those who speak their language and understand their culture.

One farm worker, who asked not to identified, said she was traumatized by the shooting, but added that she's facing the trauma from years of working on the farm.

“She’s afraid to go back to the farm. The living conditions and the working conditions were terrible, they don’t want to live there. They’re afraid. They’re scared,” said NAMI Board president Virginia Chang Kiraly.

Major questions have come up about working conditions at the Mountain Mushroom Farm, because of the shooting, with San Mateo County supervisor Ray Mueller posting pictures of the farm workers living quarters. He described the conditions as “deplorable and heartbreaking.”

