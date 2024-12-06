Half Moon Bay

A closer look at San Mateo County's emergency alert system after tsunami warning

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four hours after a tsunami warning came out Thursday morning due to a 7.0 magnitude earthquake off the Northern California coast, surfers were back in the water in Half Moon Bay.

But not before nearly half the town evacuated.

A line of cars were seen earlier in the day headed out of Half Moon Bay stretching for miles along Highway 92 after authorities told resident to immediately move to higher ground.

Some residents said they never heard any sirens that are supposed to warn of a possible tsunami.

NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo asked the sheriff about that in his video report above.

Tsunami alerts broken down by danger level, actions and potential hazards.

