Millions in Grants Awarded to Hate Crime Prevention Programs

Recent data shows an alarming rise in hate crimes across California.

Millions of dollars in grants are now being distributed to community organizations in hopes of changing that trend, especially in the Asian American community.

"There have been violent incidents that happened in the Asian community, but during the pandemic of course we can see the surge," said Sarah Wan, Community Youth Center of San Francisco executive director.

The center is part of a coalition of organizations experienced in the Bay Area and are about to get millions to help fund programs aimed at stopping hate crimes and attacks against the Asian American community. This will be the second wave of grant funding.

Assemblyman Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) announced grants for about a dozen recipients around the state.

"These grants will go toward direct services and that could be anything from mental health to wellness or legal service to helping people navigate our government process," Ting said. "We also have prevention services."

Many said California's response is critical by investing money and supporting organizations that have shown what they can do.