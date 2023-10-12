Interstate 880

1 dead in crash involving 8 vehicles on I-880 in San Lorenzo

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

At least one was killed in a crash involving eight vehicles on Interstate Highway 880 near the Hayward-San Lorenzo border early Thursday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said eight vehicles were involved in the traffic collision that occurred in the highway's lanes north of West A Street around 1 a.m.

Shortly before 2 a.m., the lanes in the affected portion of I-880 were blocked and a special traffic alert was issued. At about 3:25 a.m., all lanes were cleared and reopened, the CHP said.

There were no further details about the casualties immediately available.

