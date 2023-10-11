Watch live: Police detain suspect following pursuit in East Bay

A suspect has been detained Wednesday afternoon following a pursuit in the East Bay.

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed police pursuing a grey car, which appeared to be a Dodge Charger, weaving in and out of lanes, and driving on the wrong side of roads.

The pursuit appeared to start in Oakland and at one point entered Moraga, before hopping back onto the freeway back toward the Oakland area. The pursuit ended shortly after 1 p.m. after the suspect crashed on Highway 24 and briefly ran away from officers before he was detained.

View live aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger in the video player above.

No other information was immediately available.