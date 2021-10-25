High Surf Warning

High Surf Warning in Effect Through Tuesday

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

While the flood advisory was cancelled late Sunday night for the Bay Area, the National Weather Service issued a reminder that its high surf warning is still in effect through 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The storm still battering the area will continue to generate large swells, along with breaking waves reaching 20-30 feet at west/northwest facing beaches.

The warning urges people to stay off coastal jetties and never turn their backs to the ocean in such conditions, which include the increased risk of sneaker waves, large breaking waves, rip currents and increased coastal run up.

