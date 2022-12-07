Highway 1 Expected to Fully Reopen South of Big Sur Thursday

State Highway 1 south of Big Sur will reopen on Thursday following rockslides along the road last weekend.

Since Monday, crews have worked to clean up a 45-mile section of road from Big Sur south to Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County. A 1.9-mile stretch near Big Creek Vista Point is the final portion of land needing to be cleared, said Caltrans officials.

All of Highway 1 will once again be open to vehicle traffic by 5 p.m. Thursday, according to Caltrans.

Drivers can find state-issued highway updates at dot.ca.gov.