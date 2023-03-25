Section of Southbound Highway 101 Closed Overnight in North Bay for Gas Line Work

Southbound US 101 will close overnight from Lakeville Highway in Petaluma to Atherton Road in Novato for gas line work, Caltrans officials said Saturday morning.

The closure will last from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m Sunday. Caltrans said PG&E crews will use that time to work on a gas line in the area.

PG&E also built a temporary bypass Saturday due to a storm expected early next week. It’s a safety measure because of a landslide near Redwood Boulevard and Buck Center Drive in Marin County.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Drivers traveling from Petaluma should take Lakeville Highway, also known as State Route 116, eastbound to State Route 37 westbound, Caltrans officials said. From there, they can get back onto US 101 southbound at the SR-37 interchange.