Half Moon Bay

Accident leads to Hwy. 92 closure in Half Moon Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

Highway 92 is closed at Spanish Town Arts & Crafts in Half Moon Bay due to an accident resulting in at least one injury on Saturday, according to San Mateo County.

Cal Fire CZU shared that information on social media at 10:53 a.m., estimating that the road would be reopened in around a half-hour. 

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting

Over $450K recovered for workers of Half Moon Bay farms that were sites of fatal shootings

Half Moon Bay

Half Moon Bay lifeguard recognized for saving father, son from drowning

Cal Fire also said that the accident involved “major injury.” It’s unclear if that referred to a single person or several.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Half Moon Bay
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us