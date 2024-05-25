Accident leads to Hwy. 92 closure in Half Moon Bay

Highway 92 is closed at Spanish Town Arts & Crafts in Half Moon Bay due to an accident resulting in at least one injury on Saturday, according to San Mateo County.

Cal Fire CZU shared that information on social media at 10:53 a.m., estimating that the road would be reopened in around a half-hour.

Cal Fire also said that the accident involved “major injury.” It’s unclear if that referred to a single person or several.

From @sanmateoco SMC Alert: Road closed by accident/debris at the following location; Hwy 92 at Spanish town, major injury, 30 minute est for re-opening. @SMCSheriff pic.twitter.com/RtijAJ2RE0 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) May 25, 2024