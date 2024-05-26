Santa Cruz County

1 dead after early morning collision in Santa Cruz County

By NBC Bay Area staff

Closeup of CHP - California Highway Patrol car sign and emblem on door of a Ford SUV.

A 45-year-old man died in a Santa Cruz County collision Sunday morning while traveling northbound on Graham Hill Road at approximately 2:45 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. 

The man's 2009 Nissan Altima reportedly left the paved roadway before hitting several objects, including a tree, and ejecting the man from the vehicle.  

The ejection resulted in life-threatening injuries, and the man was declared dead at the scene after failed attempts at lifesaving efforts, according to the collision report.  

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Santa Cruz County
