How to Rescan Your TV

NBC Bay Area is changing frequencies on April 29th at 1 p.m. If you are an over-the-air viewer who watch our station with an antenna, you will need to rescan your TV channel lineups after 1 p.m. on April 29th to keep receiving NBC Bay Area.

Follow these simple steps:

Make sure you have a VHF/UHF antenna connected to your TV

Go to your TV menu

Select “Channel Setup” (or similar)

Choose “Antenna” and/or “Air”

Run “Auto-program”

Your TV may take 3 to 15 minutes as it searches for channels in your area

If your television is not digital, but you have a digital set-top box, refer to your set-top box product manual to learn how to add channels.

And if you run into trouble, we're here to help. You can contact us by calling 855 999 1518.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I receive NBC Bay Area’s signal from my location?

Most Bay Area TV stations transmit their network signal from Sutro Tower on San Francisco’s Twin Peaks.

NBC Bay Area (KNTV) transmits from Mt. San Bruno on Channel 11.1 and from Mt. Allison on Channel 11.3.

Looking at the map above, check if our transmission signal reaches your home or business without significant obstruction. Depending on your proximity to either tower, pick the location that has the clearest path (free from tall trees, buildings, and hills) to San Bruno or Mt. Allison.

Disclaimer: If you live in San Francisco to the north of Sutro Tower, NBC Bay Area’s signal may be blocked by terrain. If your antenna is pointed toward Sutro tower, your antenna is pointed in the opposite direction of our signal transmitter on Mt. San Bruno. This will make it very difficult to receive a clear signal.

What antenna should I be using?

Purchase an antenna capable of picking up both VHF/UHF channels. Recommended brands: Sobetter and Channel Master antennas.

Should I put my antenna inside or outside?

An outdoor antenna can more easily receive signals as long as there aren’t obstructions such as buildings or hills in between the antenna and the transmitter tower.

I’ve connected my VHF/UHF antenna, but why is there still no picture or sound coming through my TV?

Check that your TV is HDTV capable. If your TV was manufactured before 2004, you may have an older, analog model that cannot receive high-definition signals. In this case, you will need to buy an HDTV converter box.

I’ve pointed my antenna in the right direction, but I’m not receiving NBC Bay Area (KNTV) on my channel line-up.

Perform a rescan on your HDTV or converter box. Refer to our video and/or the instructions below or your TV manual.

Just follow these five simple steps.

Scroll to your new channel line-up and see if you can view NBC Bay Area on Channel 11 and/or Telemundo 48 on Channel 48.

For more detailed information, refer to your TV's product manual.

For help with NBC Bay Area's signal, call (408) 944-4870.

For help with Telemundo 48's signal, call (408) 944-4868.