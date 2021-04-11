Hundreds March Against Anti-Asian Hate, Violence in Mountain View

More than 300 people gathered in Mountain View Sunday to speak out against AAPI hate and violence.

The rally was organized by teenagers in the area.

The teen organization picked the Mountain View Cal train station as the rally location because this is where some Japanese Americans boarded trains headed to internment camps during World War II.

A busy evening in downtown mountain view with some reflecting on the community coming together today to fight against hate and violence.

“I think it’s really important people come together to address this issue which is important to me,” said Mountain View resident Sue Tan.

The large group marched from the Cal Train station to Mountain View City Hall denouncing hate and violence against Asians and Pacific Islanders along the way.

Teenagers Including Amanda Khu organized it. She said someone recently shouted racial slurs at her in San Mateo.

“I think the rise in hate crimes recently and the violence against Asians pushed me to take action,” Khu said.

The Mountain View City Hall, several people spoke including Congresswoman Anna Eshoo and NBC Bay Area's Mike Inouye.

The group also remembered Pak Ho, the 75-year-old Asian man attacked in Oakland who died from his injuries one month ago.

During the peaceful rally, several Bay Area lawmakers encouraged others to speak up against AAPI hate and protect each other

15-year-old Jason Shan, who helped plan Sunday’s event said she hopes people here will leave beating the drums of change.

“So when they go home after this event is over we hope they can do whatever they can to stop and attack and write that wrong go ahead and stand up for other people and stand up against hate,” he said.