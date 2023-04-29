San Francisco

Power Restored to Hundreds After Days-Long PG&E Outage in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Power was restored to hundreds of PG&E customers following a blackout that happened earlier this week, officials said Saturday.

The outage began Wednesday night just after 9 p.m. That's when PG&E was notified about damage to its underground equipment in San Francisco near Clay and Montgomery.

At its peak, more than 9,000 customers were without power.

Earlier on Saturday about 300 customers were still in the dark.

San Francisco Fire Department told NBC Bay Area that an equipment fire in the 300 block of Sansome Street slowed crews late Saturday afternoon. PG&E said its workers quickly put it out.

SFFD confirmed that no one was hurt by the fire.

Officials said that the power was restored to all customers.

