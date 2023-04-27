PG&E Power Outage Affects Thousands in San Francisco

Thousands of people in San Francisco were in the dark Thursday morning due to a major power outage that began hours earlier.

The utility confirmed Thursday morning the San Francisco outage started at about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, affecting more than 9,400 customers.

The outage was spread across the city's Nob Hill, Tenderloin and North Beach neighborhoods as well as the financial district and Fisherman's Wharf, according to PG&E's outage map.

As of 4 a.m. Thursday, power had been restored to more than 2,600 of those customers, and crews were working "as quickly as possible" to restore power to all customers, PG&E said.

PG&E estimated power would be restored to all customers by noon Thursday.

The cause of the outage was under investigation.