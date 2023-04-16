Police Respond to Illegal Sideshows in San Francisco, Oakland

Illegal sideshows took over the streets in San Francisco and Oakland overnight.

In San Francisco, cars and crowds gathered around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near the corner of Dolores and 16th streets.

San Francisco police moved in soon after to disperse the event.

A few hours later on Sunday, a sideshow materialized in Oakland near 6th and Market streets.

It would eventually move to 45th Street and Market. At one point, people lit a ring of fire in the middle of the intersection.

Oakland police told NBC Bay Area Sunday that they towed several vehicles and cited multiple drivers when they broke up the sideshow.