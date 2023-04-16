San Francisco

Police Respond to Illegal Sideshows in San Francisco, Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Illegal sideshows took over the streets in San Francisco and Oakland overnight.

In San Francisco, cars and crowds gathered around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near the corner of Dolores and 16th streets.

San Francisco police moved in soon after to disperse the event.

Oakland 6 hours ago

Oakland Police Looking for Man in Connection With Sexual Assault

San Francisco Apr 15

San Francisco's Chinatown Businesses Look to Bounce Back Following COVID, Recent Crime

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A few hours later on Sunday, a sideshow materialized in Oakland near 6th and Market streets.

It would eventually move to 45th Street and Market. At one point, people lit a ring of fire in the middle of the intersection.

Oakland police told NBC Bay Area Sunday that they towed several vehicles and cited multiple drivers when they broke up the sideshow.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoOakland
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us