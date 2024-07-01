Federal officials' warning prompts increased security presence at SF Pride celebrations

Law enforcement and San Francisco Pride organizers doubled down on extra security, out of an abundance of caution on Sunday.

This comes after a warning from federal law enforcement about the possibility terrorist groups could target large events during Pride Month. But fortunately, it didn’t materialize.

Sunday’s San Francisco Pride events had metal detectors around the entrances to the Civic Center Plaza as an added security measure and in addition to a robust regional law enforcement presence.

San Francisco deployed its entire police force over the weekend, working in partnership with regional and federal agencies.

“It feels good, it feels safe to be here,” said Charlie Paxson of San Francisco.

The heaviest security presence appeared to be in and around the Civic Center Plaza, where the Pride Parade ended and the celebrations continued on Sunday.

“Being in the Civic Center Plaza, it always feels a lot safer to be around, like protected in this area,” Paxton said.

While many people felt safe, the presence of armed officers at the Pride Parade also created a different, more tense atmosphere, according to San Jose resident Max Smith.

“I appreciate security. I do think there's obviously a very charged political history with having cops at pride,” Smith said. “And I think it's important to recognize that and see what we can do from a harm reduction standpoint to both make this a secure space but also a welcoming space for all the queer people.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

To enter Civic Center Plaza, San Francisco Pride set up metal detectors and had bag checks.

It was a welcome addition for San Francisco resident Sema McCall. The mother of two told NBC Bay Area Sunday that San Francisco Pride usually feels family-friendly, which is why she loves bringing her kids, ages 10 and 8.

“Pride is something we do faithfully and annually just to teach the kids about love and everyone is welcome,” she said.