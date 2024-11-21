Instacart unveils new benefits for SNAP recipients

This holiday season can be tough for many people trying to make it in the Bay.

To help support those who may be struggling, Instacart is expanding options for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.

The platform is an online site and mobile app where users across the country can access same-day delivery of fresh groceries, household products and more from numerous retailers.

Michelle McRae, director of health for Instacart, explained that the company is trying to help with budgeting by accepting EBT SNAP and other supplemental benefit programs as payment.

"We really hear from consumers that online shopping through Instacart helps them address time and transportation challenges," McRae said. "[It] enables planning in a way that helps stretch budgets as well, which we know is such a top of mind issue for so many of us during the holidays."

McRae highlighted Instacart's new SNAP eligibility screener tool, a short and anonymous questionnaire that users can access on Instacart's website.

The form takes less than 60 seconds and helps forward those who are potentially eligible to the state's relevant programs to start the enrollment process for SNAP.

SNAP recipients can also get Instacart's optional Instacart Plus membership 50% off, offering unlimited free delivery on orders over $35.

McRae also said that Instacart has tools for users who aren't SNAP recipients, through personalized weekly fliers, loyalty programs and more.