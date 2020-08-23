San Mateo County

‘It's Sickening': Wallet Stolen From Fire Ground Commander Outside Santa Cruz Fire Station

"It's saddening, it's sickening and we are doing everything we can to try to help the community and unfortunately this happened."

By Elizabeth Campos

CalFire CZU

During a press conference Sunday morning, fire officials said an individual stole a wallet from a Fire Ground Commander's truck and drained his bank account.

According to authorities, the incident happened overnight at the Bonny Doon Fire Station in Santa Cruz as the CZU Lightning Complex Fire continues to ravage the area.

"It's unfortunate, it's sickening that one of our fire ground commanders in that area while out taking care of business and directing firefighting crews, somebody entered a department vehicle and took his wallet and drained his bank account," a CalFire CZU official said.

"It's saddening, it's sickening and we are doing everything we can to try to help the community and unfortunately this happened."

A press conference will be held at 2 p.m. to address the looting and prosecution of the suspects involved in the incident.

