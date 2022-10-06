Jill Biden

First Lady Jill Biden to Visit Bay Area

Jill Biden
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

First lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit the Bay Area as part of the Biden Administration's Cancer Moonshot initiative and to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The first lady's arrival is expected around 5:45 p.m. Thursday at San Francisco International Airport.

Biden on Friday will visit the UCSF's Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, where she will discuss advances in breast cancer research. She will also highlight programs supporting breast cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers.

The first lady in the afternoon will also attend and deliver remarks at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Women's Lunch and Issues Conference in San Francisco.

