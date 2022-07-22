Daly City

Comedian Jo Koy Receives Key to Daly City for Upcoming Movie ‘Easter Sunday'

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Comedian Jo Koy returned to the Bay Area Friday to receive the key to Daly City.

A special ceremony was held to recognize the comedian and celebrate his new film "Easter Sunday." The movie is set in Daly City and is described as a love letter and celebration of the Filipino-American culture.

The film shows the chaos Jo Koy goes through while meeting with his family for Easter Sunday in Daly City.

Easter Sunday was produced by Steven Spielberg and is distributed by Universal Pictures, which is owned by NBC Bay Area parent company Comcast. The movie hits theaters on Aug. 5.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jo Koy

Comic, Netflix Staple Jo Koy Talks Race, Rejection in Memoir

catching up

Jo Koy's Memoir Proves His Family Is Just Like Yours

This article tagged under:

Daly CityJo Koy
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us