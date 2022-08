A juvenile was shot in Oakland on Monday, police said.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. along the 400 block of Capistrano Drive, according to police.

The condition of the juvenile wasn't immediately known.

One person has been taken into custody, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.