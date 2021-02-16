coronavirus

Leaders, Community Groups Dish Out COVID-19 Information in East San Jose

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, local leaders and community groups on Tuesday put on their walking shoes and went door to door in hard-hit East San Jose to convince everyone to get tested and vaccinated.

Fearing that social media alerts might not be having enough impact in the area, the county, city and community groups are adding direct phone calls and face-to-face interaction to talk about the virus and vaccine.

"Being able to have that contact face to face makes all the difference in the world," San Jose Councilwoman Magdalena Carrasco said.

vaccine distribution Feb 16

Santa Clara Co. Left With Extra Vaccines After 4K People Don't Show Up for Appointments

coronavirus Feb 15

Nearly Half of Santa Clara County's 65+ Residents Have Been Vaccinated

More than 130 of the canvassers are hitting businesses and homes over the next few weeks. They're using methods from their successful census canvassing efforts of last year, mainly the personal approach in several languages.

"It feels a lot better than over the phone or on Facebook Live," canvasser Rene Antonio Mendoza said. "Door to door is better."

The message on Tuesday was for businesses to do all they can do to be safe so they don't have to close their doors again.

"We’re thinking of every way we can to get the message out," Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19race for a vaccineeast san jose
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us