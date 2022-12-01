Bay Area Artist to Be Featured in ‘Let's Glow SF' Event

On Friday night, several iconic buildings in downtown San Francisco will light up with large art displays by local and international artists for the second annual “Let’s Glow SF.”

One of the artist’s featured this year is San Francisco’s Yiying Lu. She calls herself an “art-trepreneur,” which is artist and entrepreneur. Lu's upbringing and education overseas has influenced her work as a designer.

Her work is universal and seen just about everywhere. She's the designer behind the popular emojis such as the dumpling, fortune cookie, chopsticks, and Chinese take out boxes. Yu is also the woman behind Twitter's iconic "fail whale."

For more information about the event, visit downtownsf.org.

You can watch Gia Vang’s full interview with Yiying Lu in the video above.