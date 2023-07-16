Lightning strikes reported from Healdsburg to Napa: NWS

The National Weather Service said Sunday night that lightning strikes were reported from Healdsburg to Napa.

The NWS said "The stronger cells will be moving through Napa County over the next hour or so. Most of them seem to be relatively short-lived. Remember to report any potential fires to 911."

The Santa Rosa Fire Department tweeted that they were getting reports of lightning strikes visible to the north of Santa Rosa.

Thunderstorms could last until 5 a.m. Monday, the NWS said Sunday. That could include occasional lightning, limited rain, wind gusts and possible fire danger from lightning strikes.