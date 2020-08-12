Excessive Heat Watch This Weekend for Parts of the Bay Area

Triple-digit temperatures are expected to return to parts of the Bay Area by the end of the workweek and stick around through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The sweltering temps prompted the weather service to issue an excessive heat watch for the inland East Bay, parts of the South Bay and the Central Valley between 12 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Sunday. High temperatures in those areas could peak anywhere from 95 degrees to 108 degrees.

⚠️Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for portions of the #BayArea beginning Friday. The hottest weather will likely occur over the weekend with temperatures soaring into the 💯Full details https://t.co/qtuTeJ7eDX #cawx #caheat 📈🌡️ pic.twitter.com/c9O98T9g2w — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 12, 2020

The weather service is reminding people to limit their outdoor activity during the hottest periods of the day, drink plenty of water, stay in air conditioned places if possible, and never leave children or pets in vehicles.

