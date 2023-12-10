Livermore Girl Scout cabin vandalized

An East Bay Girl Scout cabin was targeted by vandals.

Video shot from the area Sunday showed the Girl Scout cabin on Ladd Avenue in Livermore covered in obscene graffiti.

It’s unclear when or why the building was vandalized.

In posts on social media, community members said the building has been targeted before.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to police and the Girl Scouts for more information about the incident.