alcatraz

Long-Serving Alcatraz Park Ranger to Retire

National Park Service Ranger John Cantwell is retiring after 30 years of service on 'The Rock'

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A record-setting run on Alcatraz is coming to an end.

National Park Service Ranger John Cantwell is retiring after 30 years of service on "The Rock." His last day is May 31.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Cantwell has been the public face of Alcatraz for years. He quickly points out that the longest serving prisoner there was Alvin "Creepy" Karpis, who spent 26 years locked up.

San Francisco Mar 16

Alcatraz Reopens for Indoor Tours After Yearlong Closure

Angel Island May 5

Supervisor Proposes Resolution to Maintain Ferry Service to Angel Island Stating Historic Significance

Drakes Beach May 1

Drakes Beach in Point Reyes Seashore Closes Monday for Most of Summer

"When I go to a party and I say, 'I work on Alcatraz,' that's the rest of the conversation for the evening," Cantwell said. "What's that like? I gotta tell you, I've looked forward to going to work every day. Never a dull moment out there. It's worth it just for the views, I always tell people. I started working out there while I was in high school in 1976. I love going to work every day. I've met people from all over the world. It's been a wild trip."

Cantwell is so revered by the park service that he is the one who gives VIP tours of Alcatraz. Among the famous people he has shown around the island are Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama's daughters.

This article tagged under:

alcatrazSan FranciscoNational Park Service
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us