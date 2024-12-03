Los Gatos

Longtime Los Gatos restaurant to close its doors

Steamer’s Grillhouse in Los Gatos will be closing its doors before the end of the year.

By Ian Cull

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Bay staple is shutting down after almost half century in business.

For 45 years, Steamer’s Grillhouse in Los Gatos has hosted countless birthdays, anniversaries, and important moments in people's lives. But the owners just announced they will be closing down soon with the last meal on Christmas Eve.

Paul Matulich founded the restaurant with his brother and sister in 1979.

“I was the cook, the chef, my brother was doing the oyster bar. My sister was doing a wine bar," he said.

They turned it into a downtown Los Gatos staple. But Matulich said the lease expires at the end of the year and the building owners wanted them to sign a five-year lease, with certain conditions.

Matulich added they would be required to do a costly remodel, and decided it’s just not worth it.

"It would have been nice to go out more on our terms rather than I didn’t envision this ending for this restaurant. Our original goal was 50 years. I’m five short.” he said.

Ian Cull has more in the video above.

