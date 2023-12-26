Community rallies to help Los Altos businesses damaged in 3-alarm fire

More than a dozen small businesses are at a loss after a two-story shopping center in Los Altos they were operating in was gutted by a fire.

The three-alarm blaze erupted on Christmas day on the corner of San Antonio Road and El Camino Real, which will be closed to southbound traffic for at least two weeks.

Emma Goss reports on how the community is rallying to support the impacted businesses and the latest on the fire investigation.

#TRAFFICALERT: All lanes on southbound State Route 82 (El Camino Real) between San Antonio Rd. and Sherwood Ave in Los Altos will be closed for two weeks. For live traffic conditions go to Caltrans Quickmap 🔗https://t.co/cipKtcceGE #BayArea #SantaClaraCounty https://t.co/l3KcPEmf5c — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) December 27, 2023