Race in America

Former NBA Star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf Tells His Story and the Stand He Took Against the NBA

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two decades before Colin Kaepernick took a knee there was the story of former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf. He had the skills and ability of Stephen Curry and was at the top of his game in the 1990s.

But that all took a turn when he refused to stand for the national anthem. That protest cost him his career.

Now, he is telling his story in a new SHOWTIME documentary called "STAND."

NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai has more in the video report above.

This article tagged under:

Race in AmericaNBA
