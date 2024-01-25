Making It in the Bay

Bay Area rent tracker says 2024 could be the ‘year of the renter'

By Scott Budman

Bay Area rent prices are, if not going down, at least holding steady.

Rents in the region are still among the highest in the nation, but prices have been holding steady with new units being built.

Meanwhile, the price of homes for sale continues to defy gravity.

Bay Area rent tracker Zumper said unless people have lucrative stock options, 2024 is likely to be a year of renting for young people.

"It's good that we've seen rents in San Francisco steady out this past year, but in the grand scheme of things, one bedrooms are still narrowly at $3,000 a month," Crystal Chen with Zumper said.

