New interim housing site opens in San Jose

Previously unhoused people in the South Bay now have a roof over their heads and numerous other services as part of a new program in San Jose.

The city, Santa Clara County and nonprofit PATH on Wednesday officially opened the doors to a transitional housing facility at the old Pacific Motor Inn site that will provide 72 units to previously unhoused individuals.

"We provide a range of supportive services that are needed for unhoused neighbors to find stability," PATH CEO Jennifer Hark Dietz said. "This includes outreach, case management, interim housing, employment assistance and housing navigation."

The overall plan is to also add 140 units of affordable housing and 360 market-rate units on the same site.

The mixed income community concept is rare and often thought of as conflicting interests, but West Bank, which will build the new units, said that’s an outdated notion.

"We’re not signaling to the community that affordable goes over there, market rate goes here, supportive housing goes there," West Bank National Vice President Andrew Jacobson said. "It’s all integrated into the community, and that’s how a community should function."