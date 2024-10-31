Making It in the Bay

New interim housing site opens in San Jose

By Robert Handa

NBC Universal, Inc.

Previously unhoused people in the South Bay now have a roof over their heads and numerous other services as part of a new program in San Jose.

The city, Santa Clara County and nonprofit PATH on Wednesday officially opened the doors to a transitional housing facility at the old Pacific Motor Inn site that will provide 72 units to previously unhoused individuals.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"We provide a range of supportive services that are needed for unhoused neighbors to find stability," PATH CEO Jennifer Hark Dietz said. "This includes outreach, case management, interim housing, employment assistance and housing navigation."

The overall plan is to also add 140 units of affordable housing and 360 market-rate units on the same site.

The mixed income community concept is rare and often thought of as conflicting interests, but West Bank, which will build the new units, said that’s an outdated notion.

"We’re not signaling to the community that affordable goes over there, market rate goes here, supportive housing goes there," West Bank National Vice President Andrew Jacobson said. "It’s all integrated into the community, and that’s how a community should function."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Making It in the BaySan JoseBay Area Housing
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us