Sonoma County leaders approve $1.4M to build new affordable housing

By Bay City News

Sonoma County supervisors voted Tuesday to provide $1.4 million in loans to construct 159 new housing units in Santa Rosa, Windsor and Guerneville to expand the supply of affordable housing.

The housing will be earmarked for extremely-low, very-low and low-income households except for three units designated for on-site managers, the county said in a press release.

The loans will be funded by the Permanent Local Housing Allocation program, which is administered by the Sonoma County Community Development Commission.

"Each one of these homes will play a critical role in providing stability, peace of mind and comfort to the most vulnerable members of our community," said Supervisor Chris Coursey, chair of the Board of Supervisors.

