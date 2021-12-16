Fremont

Man Accused of Killing Co-Worker at Fremont Tesla Factory Charged With Murder

Investigators say Anthony Solima fatally shot his co-worker, 42-year-old Lee Braiser, in the parking lot of the Tesla factory in Fremont

By Melissa Colorado

NBC Universal, Inc.

The man accused of killing a Tesla co-worker in the parking lot of the company's Fremont factory faced a judge Thursday and was charged with murder.

Investigators said Anthony Solima had a problem with his co-worker, 42-year-old Lee Braiser, and waited until Braiser clocked out of work to shoot him.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

"He was just in a dark place at the time, and getting this job at Tesla just meant the world to him," said Jim Braiser, Lee Braiser's brother. "He was happy. He was trying to just get his life turned around."

Jim Braiser said his brother lived in Oakley and was focused on helping provide for his 7-year-old daughter Juliana.

"My brother had demons," Jim Braiser said. "He had things. He wasn’t the perfect person in the world, but the one thing was, he did everything he could for my niece."

TESLA Dec 15

Suspect Arrested in Tesla Factory Homicide in Fremont

Fremont Dec 15

Tesla Employee Arrested in Shooting Death of Co-Worker at Fremont Factory: Police

Jim Braiser said his brother was hired three weeks ago by a temp agency to work as a pipefitter at the Tesla plant, where he worked alongside Solima, 29.

"I love my son, I’m behind my son, and I’m here for him," said Yvonne Solima, Anthony Solima's mother.

Investigators said Solima and Braiser got into an argument on Monday. Later, Solima walked off his shift and told a supervisor he was quitting.

Investigators said Solima returned to the Tesla plant, waited until Braiser finished his shift and walked out, and then shot Braiser once in the head. Police arrested Solima the next day in Milpitas. He had an AR-15 unregistered ghost gun.

Investigators said the round in the gun matched the casings found at the scene.

Solima’s family members attended his arraignment in Dublin, where he briefly appeared by camera inside the Santa Rita Jail. He was charged with murder, and it includes an enhancement of lying in wait.

"He was working for Tesla for a couple of months," a supporter of Solima said. "It can be a hostile work environment. I worked there at Tesla before. I understand that."

Braiser’s brother said no one from Tesla has reached out to the family.

This article tagged under:

FremontTESLA
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us