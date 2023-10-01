San Francisco

Man arrested after 3 stabbed, 1 assaulted in San Francisco

What led to the assault and stabbings is currently unclear

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco police have arrested a man on suspicion of assaulting one person and stabbing three others Sunday morning. 

Police initially received a report of an assault near Market and Battery streets at around 7:45 a.m., and shortly after also received reports of a stabbing nearby at Fourth and Market streets. 

After arriving, officers detained and later arrested a man they believe is connected with the assault and stabbings. 

All four people were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time. 

Further details weren’t immediately available. 

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to San Francisco police at 415-575-4444.

This is a developing story. Check back for further details.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
