Man Arrested After 100 Rifle Rounds Fired, Some Into Homes

Police in Pleasanton arrested a man on Friday in connection with shots fired near homes on Arroyo Court.

Officers responded to reports about 10 p.m. of a man repeatedly discharging a firearm from inside his home on Arroyo Court.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Approximately 100 rifle rounds were fired, and several entered nearby residences, police said.

Pleasanton Police Department said the man, whom they did not identify Saturday morning, was taken into custody.

Police said there were no other residents inside the home during the incident, and there were no reported injuries.