Man Arrested in Fatal Antioch Gas Station Shooting, Faces No Murder Charges

A man was arrested in connection to a deadly gas station shooting in Antioch over the weekend. But he is not being charged with murder.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday at the Chevron on Contra Loma Boulevard.

Through further investigation, Antioch police said that there was a shootout.

According to officials, the gas station worker chased after the two robbery suspects in the parking lot. One of the suspects was hit in the leg.

Antioch police said the suspect returned fire and hit the worker in the head, ultimately killing him. The victim was later identified as James Williams, 36.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Ronald Jackson Jr. Wednesday. He's being charged with robbery, possession of stolen property and firearm enhancement.

But the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has declined to charge Jackson with murder. This is because under the law, the killing could be considered self-defense.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Antioch police at 925-779-6890.