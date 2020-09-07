Man Arrested for Threatening Officers With Golf Club

A 35-year-old transient was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly threatening Petaluma police officers with a golf club, police said.

Police were called about 12:45 p.m. to an open field in north central Petaluma, off Graylawn Avenue, where witnesses said they saw a man waving a firearm.

Petaluma officers, with the help of the Sonoma County Sheriff's helicopter crew, found him in a nearby field. When officers approached, the man, identified as Todd Naus, armed himself with a golf club and ran.

Naus allegedly threatened officers with the club, at which point he was Tazed, to little effect, police said.

Naus then ran a short distance west to the Petaluma Police Department, where several deputies with the Sonoma County Sheriff's office and two California Highway Patrol officers went to help.

Naud discarded the golf club but remained combative for 20 minutes longer, police said, and was Tased a second time before being taken into custody.

Three police officers were treated for heat exhaustion, officers said, while Naus was treated for minor injuries.

Naus was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, resisting/obstructing a peace officer by using threat of violence, and an outstanding arrest warrant. His bail was set at $50,000.

Hours later, after an extensive search, a police K9 and his handling officer found the suspected firearm - a replica modified to look like a rifle - in the bushes where Naus was originally spotted.