Petaluma

Man Arrested for Threatening Officers With Golf Club

By Bay City News

Handcuffs
Ilkay Dede/EyeEm via Getty Images

A 35-year-old transient was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly threatening Petaluma police officers with a golf club, police said.

Police were called about 12:45 p.m. to an open field in north central Petaluma, off Graylawn Avenue, where witnesses said they saw a man waving a firearm.

Petaluma officers, with the help of the Sonoma County Sheriff's helicopter crew, found him in a nearby field. When officers approached, the man, identified as Todd Naus, armed himself with a golf club and ran.

Local

49ers 2 hours ago

49ers GM: WR Deebo Samuel ‘Has a Shot' to Play in Opener

Giants 18 hours ago

Why Alex Dickerson Was Throwing Foul Balls at Giants' Cardboard Cutouts

Naus allegedly threatened officers with the club, at which point he was Tazed, to little effect, police said.

Naus then ran a short distance west to the Petaluma Police Department, where several deputies with the Sonoma County Sheriff's office and two California Highway Patrol officers went to help.

Naud discarded the golf club but remained combative for 20 minutes longer, police said, and was Tased a second time before being taken into custody.

Three police officers were treated for heat exhaustion, officers said, while Naus was treated for minor injuries.

Naus was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, resisting/obstructing a peace officer by using threat of violence, and an outstanding arrest warrant. His bail was set at $50,000.

Hours later, after an extensive search, a police K9 and his handling officer found the suspected firearm - a replica modified to look like a rifle - in the bushes where Naus was originally spotted.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Petaluma
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us