Man Arrested After Officer Shot in Mountain View: Police

A man has been arrested after police said he is suspected of shooting a Mountain View officer during a traffic stop Saturday morning.

Mountain View police tweeted Sunday that the man suspected of shooting their officer was safely apprehended.

The officer was injured in the shooting during a traffic stop at Villa Street and Wild Cherry Lane early Saturday morning, shortly after midnight.

According to officials, the officer is a 5-year veteran of the department, who was working an overtime shift focusing on DUI patrol.

The officer was shot and wounded in the upper body by a person in the stopped vehicle. The officer did not return fire and the suspect fled.

Mountain View police told NBC Bay Area Saturday night that the officer was later released from the hospital and is currently recovering at home.

No other details have been released at this time.

