Police late Saturday are investigating a reported shooting at a bowling alley in Livermore.

The incident is reported at Granada Bowl on Railroad Avenue, near downtown. Witnesses tell NBC Bay Area a shooting took place inside the bowling alley.

Police are on scene and have taped off the business. The Livermore Police Department is expected to provide updates at 9 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

Witnesses tell me at least 3 people were shot… were told there was a birthday party and dozens of of kids ran for cover when shots went off. — Stephanie Magallon (@MagallonNews) July 17, 2022