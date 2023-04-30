Santa rosa

Man Charged With False Imprisonment After High Speed Chase in Santa Rosa

A woman jumped out of the stolen SUV during the Saturday morning chase and told officers the driver had held her against her will

By Bay City News

During a high speed chase early Saturday morning in the north side of Santa Rosa, a female passenger jumped out from the stolen Jeep SUV when it slowed to take a corner, police said. 

She immediately surrendered to officers and told them the driver had refused her pleas to let her go, according to police. Her identity has not been disclosed. 

The chase ended when the SUV ran into an embankment, at which point the driver fled on foot. Officers tackled him as he tried to jump a fence, police said. 

The driver has been identified as Javier Contreras and booked at the Sonoma County Jail. He has been charged with false imprisonment and attempting to elude police with wanton disregard for safety, among other violations, officials say.

