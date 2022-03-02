Oakland

Man Dies After Van He Stole Catches on Fire: Oakland Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

A suspected car thief died Wednesday after a van he was driving caught fire, the Oakland Police Department said.

Just before 11 a.m., Oakland police responded to a report of a stolen van in the 8400 block of Ney Avenue.

Oakland police said when their officers made attempts to contact the man inside the car, he drove off.

According to Oakland police, officers did not pursue the car on the ground but the department's helicopter monitored from the air, when they observed sparks coming from the van. Police said the van eventually came to a stop and was caught on fire.

The man was unable to get out of the van, police said.

Oakland police said when their officers arrived on the scene and attempted to rescue the man, but the vehicle was already engulfed in flames. The man died in the car.

Two Oakland police officers were transported to an area hospital for treatment of burns and injuries, officials said.

The incident is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

OaklandOakland policeOakland Police Department
