Man Dies in Hit-and-Run Crash in Downtown San Jose: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

A man was struck and killed by a truck Thursday morning while he was crossing a street in downtown San Jose in what police say was a hit-and-run.

At about 6 a.m., officers responded to the area of Santa Clara Street and Notre Dame Avenue. The preliminary investigation showed the man was walking southbound across Santa Clara Street in a marked crosswalk when he was struck in the eastbound lanes by an unknown vehicle, police said.

The driver fled the scene, and the victim was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The involved vehicle was described as a tanker type truck, police said.

It was the San Jose's 28th traffic fatality of the year and the 12th pedestrian fatality.

