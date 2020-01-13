Man Fatally Shot in Hayward; City’s 2nd Homicide in as Many Days

The second homicide in as many days was reported in Hayward early Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. to a report of gunshots heard in the 22000 block of Alice Street.

The victim, a man whose name hasn't been released, was taken to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

No arrest has been made and no suspect information was immediately available in connection with the fatal shooting.

The killing comes less than 24 hours after Hayward's first homicide of 2020. A man was found shot shortly after 5:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Osage Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There is no information at this point connecting the two homicides, according to police. Anyone with information about either case is asked to call (510) 293-7176.