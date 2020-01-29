Oakland

Man in Critical Condition After Hit and Run in Oakland: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

A man in his 50s was in critical condition Wednesday after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Oakland earlier in the morning, according to Oakland police.

At about 5:55 a.m., police received reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle at Seventh and Webster streets, police said. The vehicle reportedly fled the scene after the crash.

When officers arrived, a man victim was found in the roadway, police said, and Oakland fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene to provide medical treatment.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was in critical condition, police said.

No suspect vehicle description was immediately provided, and the scene was still active late Wednesday morning.

