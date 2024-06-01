Man lights police car on fire on UC Berkeley campus

A man wearing dark clothing allegedly set a police vehicle on fire on the UC Berkeley campus Saturday morning just after 5 a.m., according to a WarnMe alert released by UC Berkeley.

The arson allegedly occurred on Barrows Lane, which begins on the South side of campus at Bancroft Way and runs behind Sproul Hall.

Police said the suspect left the area by traveling eastbound on Bancroft Way, towards Piedmont Avenue.

The incident is still under investigation by the University of California Police Department. The associated case number is #24-01605.