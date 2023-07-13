Man recovering from rattlesnake bite in Castro Valley

A man is recovering after he was bitten by a rattlesnake in the East Bay Thursday, officials said.

According to the Alameda County Fire Department, the 35-year-old man was hiking Thursday morning at Lake Chabot Regional Park in Castro Valley.

That's when he was bitten on the hand. Paramedics rushed the man to Eden Medical Center in serious condition.

Rangers said that hikers should watch where they're walking, especially if they're off trail. They added If someone is bitten, they need to stay put, stay calm and know where they are so they call for help.