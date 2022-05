Crews rescued a man from a burning car in Oakland Saturday.

The Oakland Fire Department tweeted pictures of the incredible high-stakes rescue effort.

Earlier tonight we responded to a single vehicle accident at Market & Stanford in North Oakland. The lone passenger/patient — who was safely extricated by #OFD using the jaws of life — suffered burns and was transported to a hospital for care. Strong work by E8, Truck 5 & B2. pic.twitter.com/fNMexxHlRL — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) May 1, 2022

According to officials, the driver crashed near Market Street and Stanford Avenue in north Oakland. First responders said they had to use the jaws of life to get the driver out, as the car burned.

Officials said the man survived the crash and is being treated in the hospital.