Marchers start 40-mile walk for immigration reform in the Bay Area

The heat did not stop hundreds of migrants and immigration advocates from taking action Saturday.

They are walking 40 miles to protest 40 years of what they say is government inaction on immigration reform.

Two different walks began in Petaluma and San Jose.

Both groups plan to meet at the Federal Building in San Francisco on Monday.

Organizers are calling on Congress to update the registry bill, which would provide 8 million immigrants a pathway to legal residency.