Marin Airporter Responds After Buses With Company's Logo Seen Offloading Migrants

A Bay Area-based company is responding after images of shuttle buses with its logo were seen offloading migrants in New York City.

Some buses with Marin Airporter's logos were seen in several videos, including a news report that aired during NBC Nightly News Saturday. The videos are gaining negative attention online.

Buses from Texas arrive at New York’s Port Authority carrying migrants. @Maggie_Vespa has more details. https://t.co/fpku0OQZTT — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) September 18, 2022

David Hughes, vice president of the Marin-based shuttle service said Sunday that the company is not part of the migrant transfer operation. The company added that the buses seen in the online videos were sold months ago.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In a statement, the Marin Airporter said the company "would never be a part of this" and added that "the buses were supposed to be repainted by the new owners but they have failed to do so."

Republican governors in Texas and Florida have been busing and flying migrants without notice to so-called "sanctuary cities."

New York officials said they are eyeing legal action to stop Texas Governor Greg Abbott from sending more buses full of migrants to the city.